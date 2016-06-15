* Fed Chair Janet Yellen to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET
* May producer price index up 0.4 pct vs est 0.3 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.40 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 15 Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday
after four days of losses as lower chances of an interest rate
hike whet investor appetite for risk.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a
policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet
Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Yellen had hinted at higher chances of a rate hike than the
markets had priced in, but weak May jobs data and economic
repercussions of a possible Brexit forced her to take a dovish
stance last week.
"The Fed is trying to walk a fine line here," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York. The Fed does not want the market to discount a rate hike
this year, he said.
Traders see a less than 40 percent chance of an interest
rate increase until December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
The S&P financial index rose 1.12 percent, reversing
its losses in the past four days.
"The financials are outperforming the broader index simply
because they had underperformed it in the past four days," Hogan
said.
Bank of America rose 2.8 percent, giving the biggest
boost to the S&P 500. The bank plans to cut 8,000 jobs,
according to the Financial Times.
At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 66.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,741.56.
The S&P 500 was up 7.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at
2,082.99.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 19.52 points, or 0.4
percent, at 4,863.07.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher.
Freeport, which struck a funding deal for a copper
project, rose 6.2 percent to $10.8.
May producer price index rose by a better-than-expected 0.4
percent, compared with the 0.3 percent rise analysts had
expected.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,156
to 714. On the Nasdaq, 1,866 issues rose and 777 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)