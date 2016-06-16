* Fed cuts economic growth to 2 percent for 2016, 2017
* BoE, BoJ keep monetary policy largely unchanged
* Steady interest rates due partly to Britain's EU vote -
Yellen
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.83 pct, Nasdaq 1.04 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 16 The S&P and the Dow were down for the
sixth day, a streak unseen since August, as the Federal
Reserve's comments about an economic slowdown and the prospect
of Britain's possible exit from the European Union spooked
investors.
The Fed kept short-term interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but said it continued to expect two rate hikes this
year. However, the consensus seemed shakier with six of the 17
policymakers projecting just one hike. In March, only one
official had done so.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounded caution that the central bank
needed to see more clear signs of economic strength before
lifting rates and threw some blame of her current stance on the
June 23 Britain vote on its membership in the EU.
The central bank also lowered its economic growth forecast
for this year and the next to 2 percent from 2.1 percent.
Traders do not see even a 40 percent chance of the Fed being
able to raise rates until February.
Major central banks such as the Bank of Japan and the Bank
of England kept their monetary policies largely unchanged,
stoking investor nervousness.
"The market's losing streak is not a common thing. They are
preparing for the worst on a Brexit vote. U.S. companies have
spent over $600 billion over time to make the UK their home and
now they don't know what will happen to their investment," said
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
At 10:57 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 119.57 points, or 0.68 percent, at 17,520.6.
The S&P 500 was down 17.15 points, or 0.83 percent,
at 2,054.35.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 50.45 points, or 1.04
percent, at 4,784.48.
Global stocks have been under duress for a week as looming
uncertainty about a Brexit next week pushed investors to
safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen.
Higher-than-expected jobless claims for last week and a weak
May consumer price index only fanned investor gloom.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 1.45
percent drop in the energy index that reflected the
sixth day of lower oil prices on a stronger dollar.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", shot up to a 16-week high. It has remained at elevated
levels in the past week.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,386 to 539. On the Nasdaq, 2,129 issues fell and 504 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 45 new lows.
