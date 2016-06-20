* Britain to vote on EU membership on Thursday
* Oil prices rise for second straight days
* Futures up: Dow 212 pts, S&P 26.25 pts, Nasdaq 55.75 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 20 Wall Street was set to open sharply
higher on Monday after polls over the weekend showed an
increased possibility of Britain remaining in the European
Union.
Global markets went into a tizzy last week as investors
unsure over the fallout of Britain's vote on Thursday fled to
safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold.
However, polls showed that the "Remain" campaign had
gathered favor over the weekend, causing a rebound in the
British pound.
Oil prices were on track to mark their largest two-day rise
in a month as investor confidence in the risky asset rose and
the strength of the dollar weakened.
"Everyone is going to hold their breath until Thursday or
Friday, when we get to know the result of the British
referendum," said Adam Hewison, chief executive of Ino.com in
Maryland.
Dow e-minis were up 212 points, or 1.21 percent at
8:28 a.m. ET, with 34,225 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.25 points, or 1.27
percent, with 258,360 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.75 points, or 1.28
percent, on volume of 32,395 contracts.
Gold, which rallied over the past week, fell more than 1
percent. Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining were
down about 3 percent each premarket. The dollar was off 0.61
percent on Monday.
Wall Street closed lower on Friday, weighed down by
technology stocks. The three major indexes lost more than 1
percent each in the week after the Federal Reserve warned of an
economic slowdown and investors fretted over a possible Brexit.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at a
symposium in Washington at 12:15 p.m. ET on Monday (1615 GMT).
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify before the
Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Apple was up 1 percent at $96.36 on Monday. The
tech giant's stock had fallen 2.2 percent on Friday after a
dispute in China over a iPhone patent.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 4.3 percent to $42.07 after the
company said a drug met a late-stage study goals.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)