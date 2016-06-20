* Britain to vote on EU membership on Thursday
* Oil prices rise for second straight days
* Dow on track for best day in nearly 4 months
* Indexes up: Dow 1.29 pct, S&P 1.16 pct, Nasdaq 1.24 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 20 Wall Street opened sharply higher on
Monday, with the S&P and the Dow recovering last week's losses,
after polls over the weekend showed an increased possibility of
Britain remaining in the European Union.
Global markets went into a tizzy last week as investors
unsure over the fallout of Britain's vote on Thursday fled to
safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold.
However, polls showed that the "Remain" campaign had
gathered favor over the weekend, causing a rebound in the
British pound.
Oil prices were on track to mark their largest two-day rise
in a month as investor confidence in the risky asset rose and
the strength of the dollar weakened.
"Everyone is going to hold their breath until Thursday or
Friday, when we get to know the result of the British
referendum," said Adam Hewison, chief executive of Ino.com in
Maryland.
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 227.81 points, or 1.29 percent, at 17,902.97. The
index was on track to post its biggest intraday rise in nearly
four months.
The S&P 500 was up 23.97 points, or 1.16 percent, at
2,095.19.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 59.50 points, or 1.24
percent, at 4,859.84.
All 10 major S&P indexes were higher, led by a 1.33 percent
rise in financials.
Goldman Sachs' 2.4 percent jump to $149.1 gave the
biggest boost to the Dow.
While equities rebounded, safe havens retreated. Gold fell
more than 1 percent. Barrick Gold, the world's largest
gold producer, was down 3.6 percent while Newmont Mining
was off 2.2 percent on Monday.
Apple was up 0.9 percent at $96.22 on Monday, the
biggest influencer on the S&P and the Nasdaq. The tech giant's
stock had fallen 2.2 percent on Friday after a dispute in China
over a iPhone patent.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 4.3 percent to $42.07 after the
company said a drug met a late-stage study goals.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,424
to 275. On the Nasdaq, 2,033 issues rose and 340 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)