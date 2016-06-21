June 21 U.S. stocks opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.95 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,845.82, the S&P 500 was up 4.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,087.66 and the Nasdaq composite was up 8.69 points, or 0.18 percent, at 4,845.90. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)