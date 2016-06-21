* Yellen says to approach rate hikes cautiously
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 21 Wall Street gave up some gains on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the
central bank would be cautious in raising interest rates given
risks such as Britain's membership in the European Union and a
slowdown in the U.S. labor market.
"The pace of improvement in the labor market appears to have
slowed more recently, suggesting that our cautious approach ...
remains appropriate," Yellen said.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged and cut the
economy's growth forecast last week after surprisingly weak
monthly hiring data put the economy's recovery in question.
Britain's vote on its EU membership on Thursday has left
investors nervous over its repercussions on the U.S. markets.
Weak productivity, slowing economic activity and
developments abroad led the committee to expect interest rates
to remain low "for some time", Yellen said.
"The Fed's normalization plan in raising interest rates is
being met head on with an economic slowdown and collapsing
long-term interest rates," said James Abate, chief investment
officer at Centre Asset Management in New York.
"The Fed is praying for the economy to buck the business
cycle downturn that it is in."
Yellen is also scheduled to attend a meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET
with other Fed officials.
At 10:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 18.39 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,823.26.
The S&P 500 was up 2.9 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,086.15.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.79 points, or 0.08
percent, at 4,841.00.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.37
percent fall in the materials index.
Energy stocks were weighed down by a more than 2.2 percent
fall in oil prices. Exxon fell 0.4 percent and was the biggest
drag on the S&P.
Homebuilder Lennar rose 3.3 percent to $48.2 after
reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,520 to 1,293. On the Nasdaq, 1,607 issues fell and 926
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and three
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 31 new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)