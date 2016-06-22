* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Wednesday as investors held off from making big bets,
a day ahead of Britain's referendum on its European Union
membership.
* Traders are guardedly optimistic about a "Remain" vote.
While polls are extremely close, bookmakers have pointed to
betting patterns in favor of the U.K. remaining in the EU.
* Investors will also keep an eye on U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony to Congress on the
health of the economy.
* On Tuesday, Yellen was optimistic about the economy and
played down the risk of a recession, but warned that the British
vote on Thursday and a U.S. hiring slowdown posed risks to the
economic outlook.
* Yellen's comments pointed to a cautious central bank,
virtually ruling out a July rate hike. The Fed also warned U.S.
stock market valuations are "well above" their median over the
past 30 years, the strongest such assessment in years.
* The S&P 500 is trading at about 16.5 times expected
earnings, above the 30-year median of 14.6 times, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
* Data on Wednesday includes U.S. home resales at 10 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT). A Reuters survey of economists forecast a 1.1
percent rise in existing home sales to an annual rate of 5.54
million units last month, following a 1.7 percent gain in April.
* Oil rose above $50 a barrel after an industry report
showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories, with analysts
expecting volatile trading ahead of the British referendum.
* Tesla Motors was down 11.7 percent at $193.90 in
premarket trading after the Elon Musk-owned electric car maker
made an offer to buy his solar installation firm SolarCity
in a stock deal worth as much as $2.8 billion.
SolarCity was up 16.6 percent at $24.70.
* Adobe Systems was down 4.6 percent at $95.10
after its second-quarter revenue and full-year revenue forecast
just about met analysts' estimates.
* Winnebago Industries jumped 11 percent to $23.99
after the motorhome maker's quarterly results beat expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 111,854 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.19
percent, on volume of 15,139 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 15,233 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)