* Remain camp leads Brexit, say bookmakers
* Tesla falls after offering to buy SolarCity
* Adobe falls after forecast disappoints investors
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 22 U.S. stocks rose in late morning trading
on Wednesday, helped by a jump in healthcare stocks, even as
investors awaited the outcome of Britain's referendum on its
European Union membership.
Traders are guardedly optimistic about a "Remain" vote.
Polls are extremely close but bookmakers point to betting
patterns in favor of the U.K. remaining in the EU.
The S&P 500 health index jumped 1.34 percent after
a report said Medicare spending levels did not exceed targets
and did not warrant the formation of a cost-control board.
Bristol-Myers Squibb was up 2.6 percent and Celgene
up 3.3 percent, providing the biggest boost to the
sector.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index spiked 2.5 percent.
Investors are also keeping an eye on U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony to Congress.
On Tuesday, Yellen played down the risk of a recession, but
warned that the British vote on Thursday and a U.S. hiring
slowdown posed risks to the economic outlook.
Yellen's comments pointed to a cautious central bank, ruling
out a July rate hike.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde also said on Wednesday that the Fed should avoid
"abrupt" interest rate moves and focus on stability in its
monetary policy.
Trading volume remains thin as investors adopt a
wait-and-watch approach.
"Today is a whole lot of nothing," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"We are clawing back some of the losses from last week and
are in a bit of a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's vote. I
think if there is a "Leave" vote, then a July rate hike is
definitely off the table and we might be looking at just one
hike in December."
At 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 63.45 points, or 0.36 percent, at
17,893.18, the S&P 500 was up 8.2 points, or 0.39
percent, at 2,097.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
23.47 points, or 0.48 percent, at 4,867.24.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher.
Data showed May home resales rose to a more than nine-year
high as improving supply increased choices for buyers.
Tesla Motors was down 6.8 percent at $204.52 after
the Elon Musk-owned electric car maker made an offer to buy his
solar installation firm SolarCity in a deal worth as
much as $2.8 billion. SolarCity was up 8.3 percent at $23.10.
Adobe Systems was down 4.9 percent at $94.83 after
its second-quarter revenue and full-year revenue forecast just
about met analysts' estimates.
FedEx fell 3.6 percent to $158, a day after the
package delivery company reported a quarterly loss.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,833
to 987. On the Nasdaq, 1,745 issues rose and 830 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and three new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 33 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)