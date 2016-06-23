* Oil, sterling surge; gold falls
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 23 The three major U.S. stock indexes rose
about 1 percent each to record their biggest percentage gains in
a month as investors grew confident that Britain would choose to
remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.
Markets across the globe have been rattled over the past two
weeks as investors speculated about the consequences of
Britain's exit, including the unraveling of the bloc.
The "Remain" camp has found 52 percent favor, according to
an Ipsos MORI poll conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. The final
result of the referendum will be known on Friday.
U.S. markets also took solace in Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
two-day testimony this week when she expressed optimism about
the economy and downplayed the chances of a recession this year.
"Regardless of the outcome in the UK, we will see a relief
rally in the U.S. today and tomorrow," said Mohannad Aama,
managing director, Beam Capital Management in New York.
"I think we'll continue to go up tomorrow even if a "Leave"
vote prevails because there's a lot of money in the sidelines
... and that will be routed to safer havens and that includes
U.S. stocks."
The sterling hit a year-high on Thursday while gold, which
had gained favor amid uncertainty in the past month, dropped to
a two-week low.
Oil prices rose despite a smaller-than-expected draw on U.S.
crude as appetite for risky assets increased.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", fell 14.93 percent to 18.01, compared to its long-term
average of 20.
At 12:40 p.m. ET (1640 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 165.02 points, or 0.93 percent, at 17,945.85.
The S&P 500 was up 20.15 points, or 0.97 percent, at
2,105.6.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.64 points, or 1.21
percent, at 4,891.96.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were up, led by a 1.71
percent rise in the financials index, helped by JPMorgan
and Citigroup.
Utilities were down 0.1 percent.
Markets were also buoyed by data that pointed to a resilient
labor market. The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell last week to a near 43-year low.
Micron Tech jumped 8.8 percent to $13.84 after
Susquehanna raised rating to "positive" from "neutral". The
stock was the biggest percentage gainer among S&P components.
Macy's rose 2.2 percent after Terry Lundgren said he
would step down as CEO next year.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,565
to 389. On the Nasdaq, 2,209 issues rose and 510 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 46 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and 16 new lows.
