* Oil prices fall about 2 pct
* GE boosts S&P
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 30 A two-day rally by U.S. stocks faltered
on Thursday as oil prices fell sharply and investors shifted
their focus from Brexit to broader economic factors.
The three major indexes have recouped more than half of the
losses suffered after a shock vote by Britain to leave the
European Union. In a two-day panic selloff after the vote,
global markets lost about $3 trillion in value.
Oil prices fell about 2 percent, snapping a two-day rally,
as investors booked profits amid resumption of supply from
Nigeria.
"The focus now shifts to reality and the performance of the
global economy, which is not all that promising," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
Cardillo also noted that some traders would make adjustments
to their portfolios as the quarter ends.
At 10:01 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 34.11 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,728.79, the S&P 500
was up 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,071.86 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 1.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at
4,780.94.
The three indexes had risen more than 1.5 percent in the
past two days.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose last week to 268,000, but remained below a level
associated with a healthy labor market.
The weekly data is a precursor to the more comprehensive
monthly payrolls report due next week, which is expected to feed
into the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes
this year.
Traders have priced in only a 13.4 percent chance of a hike
as late as December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Eight of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with the
industrials index's 0.52 percent rise leading the
gainers.
General Electric rose 0.3 percent to $30.94 after
Goldman Sachs raised its price target. GE provided the biggest
boost to the S&P.
St. Louis president James Bullard is expected to speak on
U.S. monetary policy outlook in London at 3:15 p.m. ET.
Bullard's speech will be parsed for clues on whether the Fed has
modified its forecasts after the Brexit vote.
ConAgra and Darden Restaurants fell more
than 3 percent after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly
sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,405
to 1,345. On the Nasdaq, 1,241 issues rose and 1,146 .
The S&P 500 index showed 27 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)