July 1 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, the first day of the third quarter, as investors assessed their positions after a tumultuous week following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,923.21, the S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,098.49 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,838.13. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)