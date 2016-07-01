REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
July 1 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, the first day of the third quarter, as investors assessed their positions after a tumultuous week following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,923.21, the S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,098.49 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,838.13. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)