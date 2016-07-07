* June ADP employment number rises to 172,000 vs est 159,000
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 254,000 vs est 270,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pcts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 7 The S&P 500 and the Dow were little
changed in late morning trading on Thursday while the Nasdaq was
boosted by Apple, ahead of the crucial monthly jobs report.
Investors will keenly watch for Friday's payrolls report,
which includes both private and public employment numbers,
especially after a shockingly weak May report raised concerns
about the recovery of the U.S. economy and threw the Fed off
track from its plans to raise rates in the near term.
After a roller-coaster ride sparked by Britain's June 23
vote to leave the European Union, U.S. investors are looking for
signs of the health of the economy and the possible impact of
the vote on quarterly earnings.
"Investors are marking their time ahead of the jobs data,"
said Terry Sandven, chief equities strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management. "The wall of worry has been under full
construction since the May jobs data, so tomorrow's report will
either suggest that the number was an anomaly or provide
evidence of a weakening economy."
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June
and fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week,
suggesting a rebound in job growth after May's paltry gains.
While the cautious Fed is not expected to raise interest
rates anytime soon, strong economic data will give the central
banks reasons for its next move when it meets on July 26-27.
At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 7.4 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,926.02.
The S&P 500 was up 2.84 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,102.57.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.45 points, or 0.28
percent, at 4,872.61. Apple rose 0.6 percent and gave
the biggest boost to the index.
"In some sense, migrating to the U.S. market has kind of
been a bid to stability, relative to the rest of the global
actions," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity trading at RBC
Global Asset Management in Chicago.
Seven of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with the
energy index's 0.58 percent rise leading the advancers.
Oil prices rose for the second straight day as U.S. crude
oil inventories fell and the dollar weakened.
PepsiCo's shares rose 2 percent to $108.14 after the
company reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit
and raised its full-year profit forecast.
The beverage maker's stock gave the biggest boost to the S&P
500.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,963
to 882. On the Nasdaq, 1,708 issues rose and 880 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 32 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 6 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)