* 287,000 jobs added in June; unemployment rises 4.9 pct
* Bank stocks lead S&P 500
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 8 Wall Street was higher on Friday after
data showed that the U.S. economy posted its largest job gains
in eight months in June, strongly rebounding from dismal numbers
in May.
The economy added 287,000 jobs in the public and private
sectors in June, compared with the 175,000 expected by
economists. The payroll count for May was revised down to 11,000
from the previously reported 38,000.
The robust data confirms the sentiment that the May report
was an aberration and not indicative of weakness in the labor
market.
Unemployment in June rose to 4.9 percent, compared with the
estimate of 4.8 percent. A reading below 5 percent indicates
full employment.
"It looks like the markets are heaving a big sigh of relief
here in that it wasn't a continued weakness that would concern
the market of a broader economic slowdown," said Michael Arone,
chief investment strategist, State Street Global Advisors in
Boston.
The data, collected a week before Britain voted on its
European Union membership, will feed into the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans on rate hikes but traders do not expect the
central bank to move anytime soon.
Financial stocks soared following the data. JPMorgan
, Wells Fargo and Bank of America rose
more than 1 percent, and were the top influences on the S&P 500.
"In our opinion the Fed is on hold for all of 2016. This
affirms the economy is still on decent footing but it doesn't
change the Fed's path," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment
officer at Wells Fargo Wealth And Investment Management in New
York.
The Fed next meets on July 26-27. Traders are pricing in a
mere 22.8 percent chance of a rate hike in December, according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 9:39 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 123.1 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,018.98, the S&P 500
was up 14.36 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,112.26 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 32.04 points, or 0.66 percent,
at 4,908.85.
Eight of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, led by a 1.44
percent rise in the financials sector.
Crude prices bounced back from two-month lows hit in the
previous session, but benchmark Brent was set for its
largest weekly decline since January as bearish economic
indicators weighed on oil.
Polycom's shares were up 13 percent after the
company agreed to be bought by a private equity firm for $1.7
billion, ending a takeover deal with Mitel. Mitel
jumped 19 percent.
Gun makers Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger
rose about 3 percent on expectations of higher gun sales due to
fears of potential gun control policies following the worst mass
shooting of police in U.S. history. Shares of wearable video
camera makers Taser and Digital Ally surged on
the news.
Juno dropped 27.4 percent to $29.75 after the drug
developer's cancer study was halted following the death of three
patients.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,320
to 384. On the Nasdaq, 1,820 issues rose and 467 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 35 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 7 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)