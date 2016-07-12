US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 12 The S&P 500 touched a fresh all-time high at the open on Tuesday, helped by the prospects of central banks globally providing stimulus and with Alcoa getting the U.S. earnings season off to a promising start.
The S&P 500 was up 9.13 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,146.29, topping the high of 2143.16 hit on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 18,295.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.37 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,018.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.