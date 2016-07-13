* S&P 500, Dow hit new intraday highs
* Investor focus now on earnings, valuations
* JetBlue up after June traffic report
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 13 After a three-day record-setting rally,
U.S. stocks took a breather on Wednesday, with investor focus
now on corporate reports to see if the higher valuations are
justifiable.
A strong U.S. jobs report on Friday, easing political
tension in Japan and Britain and increased prospects of central
banks providing stimulus post Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, calmed nerves and boosted faith in equities.
The S&P hit a record high for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday. However, the three major U.S. indexes struggled to
sustain momentum as investors looked for new catalysts.
"Markets are digesting their recent gains and are somewhat
directionless. I think that it will be hard for us to go up much
from here unless there are some positive surprises," said Daniel
Kern, chief investment strategist at TFC Financial Management in
Boston.
"There is nervousness around current valuations in the U.S.
and anxiety about second-quarter earnings."
The S&P 500 is currently trading at 17.3 times forward
earnings, compared with its 10-year average of 14.7, according
to StarMine data.
While second-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are
expected to fall 5 percent, along the same lines as the first,
growth is expected to occur throughout the second half of 2016.
At 11:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 2.94 points, or 0.02 percent, at
18,350.61, easing slightly after hitting a record 18,390.16.
The S&P 500 was up 0.1 points, or 0 percent, at
2,152.24. It hit a record of 2,156.45.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.41 points, or 0.01
percent, at 5,022.41, barely hanging onto its gains for the
year. The index on Tuesday turned positive for the first time in
2016.
Five of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher. The gains were
led by the traditionally defensive telecom services,
utilities and consumer staples sectors,
which held back in the past couple of days.
The energy index dropped 1.4 percent after a steep
fall in crude prices.
JetBlue rose 3.1 percent to $18.61 after reporting
an 11.6 percent rise in June passenger traffic.
Another boost to the stock markets has been a hesitance by
the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the near
term. The Fed at 2 p.m. ET will release its so-called Beige
Book, a collection of remarks on the health of the economy,
which investors will parse to see if fundamentals remain strong.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,464 to 1,392. On the Nasdaq, 1,406 issues fell and 1,229
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 49 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and seven new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)