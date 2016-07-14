US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
July 14 The S&P 500 and the Dow touched new highs at the open on Thursday, extending a record-setting rally, after JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 121.11 points, or 0.66 percent, at 18,493.23.
The S&P 500 was up 12.8 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,165.23.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 35.20 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,040.92. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)