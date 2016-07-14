July 14 The S&P 500 and the Dow touched new highs at the open on Thursday, extending a record-setting rally, after JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 121.11 points, or 0.66 percent, at 18,493.23.

The S&P 500 was up 12.8 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,165.23.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 35.20 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,040.92. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)