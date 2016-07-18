* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 18 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Monday, coming off a record-setting week for Wall
Street that followed robust economic data and strong earnings.
* Equity futures had dipped after the close on Friday, but
have since shrugged off the impact of an attempted coup in
Turkey.
* The U.S. stock market will be tested this week, when the
onslaught of company earnings could help investors assess
evidence of a second-half profit rebound.
* Bank of America, the No.2 U.S. bank by assets,
reported quarterly earnings that fell, but beat analysts
expectations. The bank's shares rose 0.3 percent to $13.70 in
premarket trading.
* After similar market-beating results from some companies
last week, earnings of S&P 500 companies are now estimated to
have declined 4.7 percent in the second quarter, less than the 5
percent drop estimated earlier, according to Thomson Reuters
data
* That adds to hopes that earnings contraction bottomed out
in the previous quarter, a view that could be reinforced when
IBM, Yahoo and Netflix report results
after markets close.
* Gold prices have fallen, while the yen was lower,
indicating investors' favor for more riskier assets has been
growing after weeks of uncertainty.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow were just 0.2 percent shy of
record intraday highs at the close on Friday.
* British chip designer ARM's U.S.-listed shares
surged 43 percent to $67.30 premarket, after Japan's SoftBank
agreed to buy the company for $32.2 billion.
Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 25,696 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 151,614 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 22,912 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)