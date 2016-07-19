* Futures: Dow up 14 pts, S&P down 3.75 pts, Nasdaq down 9.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 19 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday, mirroring global stocks, amid a dip in oil prices and as Netflix's weak report threatened to dent optimism about the earnings season.

* However, the futures were off their lows after Dow components Goldman Sachs and J&J reported better-than-expected profits.

* Goldman's shares rose 1 percent to $165 premarket immediately after issuing results. J&J's shares were up 3 percent at $126.80.

* Netflix slumped 12 percent to $87.18 after adding fewer customers than expected in the second quarter and cutting its growth forecast.

* UnitedHealth shares dropped 1.6 percent to $138.50 on worries about the health insurer's costs related to Obamacare plans, even though its profit beat estimates.

* World shares dipped for only the second time in nine days on Tuesday, due to a drop in oil prices and data that showed Britain's vote to quit the European Union dented German business confidence.

* The S&P and the Dow embarked on a record-breaking run after strong U.S. jobs data on July 8 reaffirmed the health of the economy. That also helped a rally in global stocks.

* That run has faltered in the past couples of days as mixed corporate reports muddied an otherwise upbeat mood about the second-quarter reports.

* While the Dow and S&P 500 indexes made new closing records on Monday, they stayed shy of posting intraday all-times highs as they had done in each of the four previous days.

* The year-on-year decline in earnings of S&P 500 components is now expected to slow to 4.5 percent in the second quarter, from 5 percent in the first, and more companies are expected to beat analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Apart from earnings, investors are also on the lookout for economic data to support a case for a strengthening U.S. economy. Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show housing starts and building permits likely increased in June.

* Microsoft is expected to report results after the close.

Futures snapshot at 7:40 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.08 percent, with 27,304 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.17 percent, with 142,500 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 18,548 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)