* Futures: Dow up 14 pts, S&P down 3.75 pts, Nasdaq down
9.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 19 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday, mirroring global stocks, amid a dip in oil prices and
as Netflix's weak report threatened to dent optimism about the
earnings season.
* However, the futures were off their lows after Dow
components Goldman Sachs and J&J reported
better-than-expected profits.
* Goldman's shares rose 1 percent to $165 premarket
immediately after issuing results. J&J's shares were up 3
percent at $126.80.
* Netflix slumped 12 percent to $87.18 after adding
fewer customers than expected in the second quarter and cutting
its growth forecast.
* UnitedHealth shares dropped 1.6 percent to $138.50
on worries about the health insurer's costs related to Obamacare
plans, even though its profit beat estimates.
* World shares dipped for only the second time in nine days
on Tuesday, due to a drop in oil prices and data that showed
Britain's vote to quit the European Union dented German business
confidence.
* The S&P and the Dow embarked on a record-breaking run
after strong U.S. jobs data on July 8 reaffirmed the health of
the economy. That also helped a rally in global stocks.
* That run has faltered in the past couples of days as mixed
corporate reports muddied an otherwise upbeat mood about the
second-quarter reports.
* While the Dow and S&P 500 indexes made new closing records
on Monday, they stayed shy of posting intraday all-times highs
as they had done in each of the four previous days.
* The year-on-year decline in earnings of S&P 500 components
is now expected to slow to 4.5 percent in the second quarter,
from 5 percent in the first, and more companies are expected to
beat analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Apart from earnings, investors are also on the lookout for
economic data to support a case for a strengthening U.S.
economy. Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show housing starts
and building permits likely increased in June.
* Microsoft is expected to report results after the
close.
Futures snapshot at 7:40 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 27,304 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.17
percent, with 142,500 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 18,548 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)