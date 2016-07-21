* Futures down: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 0.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 21 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday ahead of a flood of earnings reports and
economic data, including the European Central Bank's first
meeting since the Brexit vote.
* The ECB is all but certain to keep rates firmly on hold,
but will have to address an ever-growing list of obstacles that
threaten once again to derail its efforts to revive growth and
inflation. The rate decision is due at 7:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT)
and President Mario Draghi will hold a news conference at 8:30
a.m. ET.
* Wall Street gained on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow
industrials hitting fresh records, as Microsoft's
strong results marked the latest sign that earnings season may
be less dour than feared.
* However Intel, another Dow component, reported
late Wednesday that revenue growth slowed at its data center
business. Shares of the world's largest chipmaker were down 3.3
percent at $34.51 in premarket trading.
* Second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, which began
reporting in earnest this week, are now expected to fall by 3.8
percent, less than the 4.5 percent decline estimated earlier in
the week, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Qualcomm was up 7.9 percent at $60.21 after it
forecast current-quarter profit largely above market estimates.
* Biogen was up 2.9 percent at $270 after its
results beat expectations.
* Mining equipment maker Joy Global jumped 18.1
percent to $27.81 after Japan's Komatsu agreed to buy
the company for about $3.7 billion.
* AT&T, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Visa and
Starbucks among other are scheduled to report results
after the bell.
* The recent record-setting rally, which has pushed the S&P
500 up more than 6 percent this year, has come despite concerns
about global instability including Britain's recent vote to
leave the European Union.
* Investors will also be keeping an eye on U.S. economic
data for signs about the economy's health. Weekly jobless claims
is likely to increase but remain well below a level associated
with a healthy labor market. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m.
ET.
* A report from the National Association of Realtors, at 10
a.m. ET, is expected to show existing home sales fell to a 5.48
million-unit rate in June from a 5.53 million-unit pace in May.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 15,439 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.09
percent, with 126,056 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.02
percent, on volume of 14,361 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)