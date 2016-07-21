* Intel falls; biggest drag on S&P, Nasdaq
Qualcomm, Biogen gain after results
Southwest fall drags on other airline stocks
Surprise drop in jobless claims, rise in home resales
Indexes off: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.30 Pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 21 U.S. stocks dipped in early afternoon
trading on Thursday, after staying flat for most of the morning,
as disappointing earnings reports from Intel and others
outweighed the handful of promising reports.
Intel shares were down 4.3 percent at $34.14 after
it reported slowing revenue growth at its key data center
business.
The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and Nasdaq. It
also pulled the S&P technology index 0.5 percent
lower.
Fellow chipmaker Qualcomm was the biggest positive
influence on the S&P and Nasdaq, rising 7.4 percent after its
results and forecast topped estimates.
Biogen was up 6.9 percent at $280.42 after strong
results. The stock led the health sector 0.35 percent
higher, making it the only gainer among the 10 major S&P
sectors.
Southwest Airlines fell 8.7 percent and weighed on
other airline stocks after it forecast a drop in a key
profitability metric for the third quarter.
At 12:43 p.m. ET (1643 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 80.61 points, or 0.43 percent, at 18,514.42.
The S&P 500 was down 6.44 points, or 0.3 percent, at
2,166.58. The index had earlier come within a point of its
previous record.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 10.24 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,079.70.
"The recent rally has been more shallow and has been
confined to a few sectors," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Any pullback was to be expected given that the Dow rallied
for nine straight days and you have to see today's action in
that context. The broader macro context hasn't changed."
The S&P is up more than 6 percent for the year, while the
Dow's nine-day winning streak is its best run since March 2013.
But the rally has been driven by defensive sectors such as
telecoms and utilities amid concerns about global instability
including Britain's recent vote to leave the European Union.
Even upbeat economic data did not influence the market. A
report showed U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a
three-month low last week, while home resales unexpectedly rose
in June to their fastest pace in more than nine years.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,604 to 1,295. On the Nasdaq, 1,559 issues fell and 1,155
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 14 new lows.
