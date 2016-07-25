July 25 Wall Street was slightly lower on Monday as investors braced for another set of corporate earnings and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.13 points, or 0.21 percent, at 18,531.72, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,172.1 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,097.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)