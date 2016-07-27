July 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, bolstered by strong results from Apple, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.41 points, or 0.32 percent, at 18,532.16, the S&P 500 was up 5.79 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,174.97 and the Nasdaq composite was up 33.57 points, or 0.66 percent, at 5,143.62. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)