* Fed says near-term risks on economic outlook reduced
* NetSuite soars on Oracle deal
* Facebook jumps nearly 5 pct, poised to open at al-time
high
* Futures down: Dow 9 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 28 Wall Street was set to open flat on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest
rates unchanged, but left the door open for a possible increase
in the coming months.
The Fed said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy had expanded
at a moderate rate and the near-term risks to its outlook had
diminished.
Traders have priced in an 18 percent chance of a rate hike
in September and a near 40 percent chance in December. Those
odds do not go significantly higher even until July next year,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Strong economic data has put Wall Street on a record-setting
rally in the past weeks, with the S&P 500 breaking its all-time
high six times in 13 days.
"The market has been going steadily higher and so analysts
expect it to go down," said Sal Recco, chief operating officer
at Gravity Partners. "It is like flipping a coin. If it's heads
10 times in a row, you would expect tails on the 11th."
Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.05 percent at
8:29 a.m. ET (1229 GMT), with 20,151 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03
percent, with 195,818 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 22,701 contracts.
Facebook shares rose 4 percent to $128.21 premarket
and were set to open at an all-time high in regular trading,
after the company reported second-quarter results that handily
beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday.
The stock was also the top percentage gainer among S&P 500
components.
A set of better-than-expected results this week from key
companies including Apple and Boeing have
improved the prospects for corporate earnings in the latest
quarter.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 3
percent, compared with the 5 percent decline estimated at the
start of the earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Google parent Alphabet and online retailer
Amazon.com are expected to report results after the
bell. Shares of the two companies were up about 0.8 percent in
thin premarket trading.
A report by the U.S. Labor Department showed that
unemployment numbers rose more than expected to 266,000 for the
week ended July 22. Analysts had expected a rise to 260,000.
NetSuite soared 18.3 percent to $108.35 after Oracle
agreed to buy the company for about $9.3 billion.
Oracle was up 1.8 percent.
MasterCard rose about 2 percent to $96.60 after the
company reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Ford dropped 7.3 percent after it posted a
disappointing second-quarter profit.
Raytheon rose 2.4 percent to $138.60 after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)