By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 28 The S&P 500 index and the Dow edged
lower on Thursday as investors fretted about weak economic data
and disappointing earnings from Ford.
The carmaker reported weak China sales and declared that the
U.S. auto industry's long recovery was at an end, triggering a
9.6 percent fall in its shares. The stock was the biggest drag
on the S&P 500 index.
Ford's dismal forecast rattled the automobile market, with
shares of General Motors falling 4 percent and Fiat
Chrysler 6 percent.
A report by the U.S. Labor Department showed that the number
of people claiming unemployment benefits rose more than expected
to 266,000 for the week ended July 22.
Energy shares took a hit after oil prices fell 2 percent.
Exxon and Chevron dropped more than 1 percent.
However, gains in Amazon.com, ahead of its results
on Thursday, helped the Nasdaq limit losses.
Strong economic data had put Wall Street on a record-setting
run in the past weeks, with the S&P 500 breaking its all-time
high six times in 13 days.
"When you've got a one-way market, which we've had for
several weeks, it is bound to consolidate or rest a bit," said
David Donabedian, chief investment officer of Atlantic Trust
Private Wealth Management.
"You also have some negative earnings reports and oil prices
are back on people's mind as it approaches the $40 level."
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 74.71 points, or 0.4 percent, at
18,397.46.
The S&P 500 index was down 4.28 points, or 0.2
percent, at 2,162.3.
The Nasdaq Composite index was down 2.58 points, or
0.05 percent, at 5,137.23.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
telecom services index falling the most. Consumer
staples and utilities indexes were flat.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,538 to 1,298. On the Nasdaq, 1,639 issues fell and 1,096
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 90 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)