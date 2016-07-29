* Exxon, Chevron drop on weak results
* 2nd-qtr GDP growth up 1.2 pct vs est. 2.6 pct
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow were lower on
Friday following weak economic data and poor earnings from oil
majors Exxon and Chevron.
However, a surge in Alphabet and Amazon.com's
shares kept the Nasdaq in positive territory.
Investor sentiment was dented by a slower-than-expected
growth in U.S. gross domestic product.
Exxon shares fell 4 percent after the oil producer reported
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit. Fellow Dow component
Chevron shed 2 percent after posting its biggest loss since
2001.
The two stocks were the biggest drags on the S&P and the
Dow.
"There is nothing in the markets to be excited about and we
are at all-time highs, which is not justified," said Phil Davis,
chief executive officer of PSW Investments.
"Its going to be a very low volume day today because there
are simply no buyers in the market.
The S&P 500 is currently trading at about 17.4 times
expected earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 31.81 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,424.54.
The S&P 500 was down 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,169.63.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.52 points, or 0.17
percent, at 5,163.50.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
energy sector dropping the most by 1.13 percent.
Google's parent Alphabet surged 3.5 percent to $794.94 after
the company's second-quarter earnings handily beat analysts'
estimates. The stock was the top percentage gainer on all three
indexes.
Amazon.com touched a record high of $766 after the online
retailer posted strong results and gave an upbeat forecast for
the current quarter.
Wynn Resorts dropped 6 percent after the company
announced a smaller-than-expected allocation of new tables for
its new $4.2 billion casino in Macau.
Merck rose 1 percent to $59.05 after the drug
maker's second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,305
to 1,266. On the Nasdaq, 1,146 issues fell and 1,014 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and nine new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)