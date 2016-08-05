Aug 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered a set of strong labor market data, which suggested that the economy was growing at a steady rate.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.43 points, or 0.49 percent, at 18,442.48, the S&P 500 was up 6.35 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,170.6 and the Nasdaq composite was up 23.49 points, or 0.45 percent, at 5,189.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)