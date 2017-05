Aug 8 U.S. stocks opened higher, with the S&P 500 touching an intraday record high after stellar employment data boosted investor sentiment about economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 18,545.45, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,183.96 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.06 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,222.18. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)