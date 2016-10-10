Oct 10 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil hovered around one-year high and as Democrat Hillary Clinton was widely seen as the winner of the second presidential debate.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.84 points, or 0.39 percent, at 18,312.33, the S&P 500 was up 9.22 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,162.96 and the Nasdaq composite was up 26.34 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,318.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)