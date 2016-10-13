* Futures down: Dow 93 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 28.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 13 U.S. stock index futures were trading at
one-month lows on Thursday as Deutsche Bank weighed on financial
stocks, while the Federal Reserve's minutes revealed a stronger
resolve to raise interest rates soon.
* Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-listed stock fell 2.5
percent after sources told Reuters that the bank was introducing
a hiring freeze as it seeks to cut costs amid a deep strategic
overhaul.
* The bank's U.S. shares were down 2.6 percent in
heavy premarket trading, dragging down Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs and Bank of America.
* Chinese data showed that exports fell sharply in
September, reviving concerns about the health of the world's
second-biggest economy.
* The Fed on Wednesday released the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting, which showed that several policymakers
felt a rate hike was warranted "relatively soon" if the U.S.
economy continued to strengthen.
* Traders have ruled out the possibility of a rate increase
during the Fed's November meeting, which falls days before the
Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. However, the odds for a
December move are at 70 percent, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen could offer more insight into the
central bank's latest thinking when she speaks in Boston on
Friday.
* Market valuations will be put to test during the earnings
season, with profits of S&P 500 companies currently expected to
fall 0.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* The dollar, which has rallied in the past two
weeks, was down 0.11 percent on Thursday. Oil prices were
largely flat.
* Wynn Resorts is scheduled to report after market
close on Thursday, while big U.S. banks will start reporting
from Friday.
* Wall Street, where riskier assets have found little favor
in the past weeks, closed slightly higher on Wednesday as the
Fed minutes did little to alter traders expectations of a rate
hike only in December.
* U.S. data on Thursday includes a report on jobless claims,
which likely rose last week to 254,000. The data is due at 8:30
a.m. ET
* Wells Fargo shares rose 1.1 percent after Chief
Executive John Stumpf abruptly departed on Wednesday following a
sales scandal that damaged the reputation of the once most
valuable bank in the world.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 93 points, or 0.52 percent,
with 36,969 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.5 points, or 0.54
percent, with 211,072 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 28.25 points, or 0.59
percent, on volume of 33,487 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)