* Futures down: Dow 34 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, weighed down by the lingering effects of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday that sparked worries about the economy.

* Yellen laid out the deepening concern at the central bank that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive steps to rebuild. Her comments, however, did not address interest rates.

* Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported on Monday its first increase in profit in three quarters, sending its shares up 1.88 percent in heavy premarket trading.

* Wall Street's gains on Friday, following JPMorgan and Citigroup's market-beating results, were wiped out by Yellen's comments later that day.

* Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to have dipped 0.4 percent in the third quarter, but better-than-expected reports could shore up profits for the period.

* Also due is a report on U.S. industrial output, which likely recovered to rise 0.2 percent in September after having fallen 0.4 percent the previous month. The data is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).

* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who has at times supported higher interest rates, is scheduled to speak in New York at 12:15 p.m. ET.

* The dollar inched up to continue trading at seven-month highs on Monday. Oil prices were little changed.

* Shares of Hasbro were up 3.7 percent at $79 after the toymaker reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly revenue. Shares of larger rival Mattel rose 1.3 percent.

* SuperValu rose 8.2 percent after the grocery chain operator said it would sell its Save-A-Lot discount chain for $1.37 billion.

* IBM and video streaming website Netflix are scheduled to report results after markets close.

Futures snapshot at 7:02 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.19 percent, with 26,069 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.2 percent, with 127,209 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.5 points, or 0.3 percent, on volume of 21,724 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)