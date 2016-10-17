* Futures down: Dow 34 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Monday, weighed down by the lingering effects of Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday that sparked worries about
the economy.
* Yellen laid out the deepening concern at the central bank
that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive
steps to rebuild. Her comments, however, did not address
interest rates.
* Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by
assets, reported on Monday its first increase in profit in three
quarters, sending its shares up 1.88 percent in heavy premarket
trading.
* Wall Street's gains on Friday, following JPMorgan
and Citigroup's market-beating results, were wiped out by
Yellen's comments later that day.
* Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to have dipped
0.4 percent in the third quarter, but better-than-expected
reports could shore up profits for the period.
* Also due is a report on U.S. industrial output, which
likely recovered to rise 0.2 percent in September after having
fallen 0.4 percent the previous month. The data is expected at
9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).
* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who has at times
supported higher interest rates, is scheduled to speak in New
York at 12:15 p.m. ET.
* The dollar inched up to continue trading at
seven-month highs on Monday. Oil prices were little changed.
* Shares of Hasbro were up 3.7 percent at $79 after
the toymaker reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
Shares of larger rival Mattel rose 1.3 percent.
* SuperValu rose 8.2 percent after the grocery chain
operator said it would sell its Save-A-Lot discount chain for
$1.37 billion.
* IBM and video streaming website Netflix
are scheduled to report results after markets close.
Futures snapshot at 7:02 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 26,069 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.2
percent, with 127,209 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.5 points, or 0.3
percent, on volume of 21,724 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)