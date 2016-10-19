REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Futures: Dow up 7 pts, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 19 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, ahead of another flood of earnings reports, a Federal Reserve report on economic health and the final U.S. presidential debate.
* Through Tuesday, earnings from S&P 500 companies had largely beaten market expectations, putting them on track to post profit growth for the first time in five quarters.
* Analysts now expect earnings increased 0.2 percent in the third quarter, compared with the 0.7 percent drop they had estimated earlier.
* Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit and revenue beat consensus estimates, rounding off a strong quarter for big U.S. banks. The bank's shares rose 0.99 percent in premarket trading.
* Strong earnings from marquee companies on Tuesday had helped the S&P 500 notch its best day of the month.
* One spot of bother have been lackluster reports from big technology companies, including IBM and Intel. Intel was down 4.5 percent after the chipmaker gave a disappointing current-quarter revenue forecast.
* Yahoo rose 1.01 percent after reporting overnight that its third quarter profit beat estimates.
* The Fed's Beige Book, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), will lay out the health of the economy, giving investors clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.
* Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face off in the third and final presidential debate. A Clinton presidency would be more positive for the markets because her positions are more well known than those of Trump, according to a Reuters poll.
* Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan and payments processor American Express will issue results after the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.04 percent, with 16,864 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, with 103,556 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.1 percent, on volume of 18,843 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)