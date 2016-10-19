REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 index posted its best advance in the month, but Intel had the Nasdaq slightly in the red.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.94 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,194.88.
The S&P 500 was up 2.16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,141.76.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.36 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,240.48. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)