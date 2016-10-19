Oct 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 index posted its best advance in the month, but Intel had the Nasdaq slightly in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.94 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,194.88.

The S&P 500 was up 2.16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,141.76.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.36 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,240.48. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)