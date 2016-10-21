* Futures down: Dow 64 pts, S&P 7.75 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 21 The S&P and Dow futures were slightly lower on Friday as GE trimmed its full-year forecast, while Microsoft's premarket rally limited losses on Nasdaq futures.

* Microsoft's stock was set to open at an all-time high of $60.42 after the company said sales at its flagship cloud business doubled in the latest quarter.

* GE's shares were off 0.58 percent in premarket trading after the industrial conglomerate lowered its full-year revenue growth target and narrowed its profit forecast.

* "It's pure technical selling with no major news stories out overnight ... I think early weakness could evaporate before the opening," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

* McDonald's is expected to report lower third-quarter sales before the bell. Its shares were up 0.4 percent.

* A set of weak results from prominent names such as Verizon and Travelers on Thursday dampened hopes about the third quarter, sending the S&P 500 and the Dow lower at the close.

* However, Microsoft's strong earnings after markets closed helped analysts raise their expectations for S&P 500 companies' third-quarter earnings.

* Profits are now expected to have risen 1 percent in the quarter, up from the 0.5 percent estimated earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* About 78.5 percent of the 107 S&P 500 companies that have reported until Thursday have beaten earnings expectations.

* Volatility in the markets are expected to increase as the U.S. presidential election draws near, while investors assess mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rate hikes.

* Oil prices were slightly higher after Russia reiterated its commitment to join a producer's output freeze agreement, but the dollar trading at a seven-month high capped gains.

* Tobacco company Reynolds American surged 17.24 percent to $55.30 after British American Tobacco made a $47 billion offer to buy the 58 percent of the Camel cigarettes maker that it does not already own.

Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 64 points, or 0.35 percent, with 20,576 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.75 points, or 0.36 percent, with 111,761 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.13 percent, on volume of 17,914 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)