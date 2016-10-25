* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday as investors await earnings reports from a
host of companies, including Apple.
* Dow component Merck rose 2.2 percent to $62.10 in
premarket trading after the company reported a 19.6 percent rise
in quarterly net profit..
* Apple, which is scheduled to report results after
the close of the bell, was up 0.46 percent at $118.19.
* Annualized third-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components
are expected to have risen 1.1 percent, following four quarters
of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 120
companies that have reported so far, 78 percent have beaten
analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 63.5
percent.
* Investors will also be keeping an eye on consumer
confidence numbers for October which are expected to have fallen
slightly. That data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday, helped by
strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated
corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market.
* Global stocks were also higher on Tuesday as upbeat
economic data and signs of a revival in inflation pushed up
stocks and commodity prices and kept the dollar at a nine-month
high.
* Oil edged up ahead of the release of U.S. crude inventory
data, which in recent weeks has provided bullish surprises, but
top-level comments from OPEC members regarding chances of an
output cut kept a lid on prices.
* The dollar index was little changed at 98.76 against
a basket of major currencies, after touching its highest level
since early February, last week. A strong dollar could dent the
earnings of large multinationals.
* Whirlpool fell 4.3 percent at $163.10 after the
home appliances maker's revenue took a hit from a strong dollar.
* Eli Lilly was down 2.8 percent at $75.40 after the
drugmaker's third-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street
estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 73,482 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 15,068 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 12,852 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)