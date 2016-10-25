Oct 25 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday as investors assess a host of quarterly earnings from big names and await results from Apple.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.2 points, or 0.03 percent, to 18,228.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,149.04 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 4.48 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,305.35. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)