* Futures: Dow down 20 pts, S&P down 0.5 pts, Nasdaq up 1 pt
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday due to rising uncertainty over next week's
presidential election and as investors awaited the outcome of
the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.
* Investors were beginning to rethink their long-held bets
of a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton amid signs her
Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.
* While Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Trump,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday,
some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2
percentage points.
* Safe haven assets like gold hit a near one-month
high as investors grew more concerned about the global economic
outlook.
* Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
closing at the lowest level since July 7. The index had breached
a key technical level earlier in the session.
* The selloff in equities comes as the Fed holds its two-day
policy meeting, with its statement due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest
rates just a week ahead of the election, they are looking for
clues that the Fed is set to hike rates in December.
* Traders are pricing in a 73.6 percent chance of a December
hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Crude oil prices fell for the fourth day after industry
data showed a surprise build in U.S. stockpile. Oil has lost 10
percent in the last two weeks.
* The ADP national employment report is expected to show a
gain of 165,000 jobs in October. The data is due at 8:15 a.m.
ET.
* Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected
to grow by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data, ending a year-long earnings recession.
* Square, the mobile payments company co-founded and
run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, rose 5.7 percent to
$11.70 in premarket trading after the company raised its
full-year revenue forecast.
* Electronic Arts was up 5.4 percent at $82.02 after
the videogame publisher raised its full-year revenue and profit
forecasts.
* Tableau Software fell 7.2 percent to $45.97 after
the data analytics software maker reported lower-than-expected
third-quarter revenue.
Futures snapshot at 7:27 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 172,637 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.02
percent, on volume of 25,901 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 30,071 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)