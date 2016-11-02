* Fed statement due at 2 p.m. ET
* Gold at near one-month high
* S&P on track for 7th straight day of loss
* Brocade rises on $5.5 bln Broadcom offer
* Indexes down: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 2 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon
trading on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 headed for seventh day of
losses as a tightening race for the White House rattled
investors and a fall in oil prices also weighed.
The last time the benchmark index posted a seven-day losing
streak was in Nov. 2011.
Investors are rethinking their long-held bets of a Nov. 8
victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton amid signs that her
Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.
While Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Trump,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday,
some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2
percentage points.
"The main driver for today is concerns regarding the
election. It looked like Clinton was going to win and now that
Trump is gaining momentum, it's making people nervous," said
Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in
Boston.
"The market doesn't like uncertainty and just wants to know
one way or another. The fall in crude oil isn't helping matters
either."
The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term
investor anxiety, was up about 4 percent. It had hit an almost
two-month high on Tuesday.
Gold was hovering near a one-month high, suggesting
investor anxiety over the election.
The selloff in equities comes as the Fed holds its two-day
policy meeting, with a statement due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise
interest rates just a week before the election, they are looking
for clues that the Fed is set to hike rates in December.
Traders are pricing in a 73.6 percent chance of a December
hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 13:17 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 66.12 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,970.98.
The S&P 500 was down 12.72 points, or 0.6 percent, at
2,099, slipping below an important technical level for the
second straight day.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 42.31 points, or 0.82
percent, at 5,111.26.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index falling 1.15 percent.
Oil prices tumbled 3 percent after a record weekly build in
U.S. crude inventories stoked investor worries about a global
supply glut. Oil has lost more than 10 percent in the last two
weeks.
Chevron fell 1.2 percent and weighed the most on the
Dow.
The rate-sensitive utilities index was down 1.32
percent and led the decliners.
Brocade Communications was up 10.1 percent at
$12.37 after chipmaker Broadcom said it would buy the
company for $5.5 billion. Broadcom was up 1.5 percent at
$171.28.
Yelp jumped 10 percent to $35.73 after the consumer
review website operator raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Kate Spade and Estee Lauder fell 8.2 and 5.7
percent, respectively, after their quarterly sales missed
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,196 to 729. On the Nasdaq, 2,000 issues fell and 736 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week high and nine new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 121 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)