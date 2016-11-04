* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 4 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday as uncertainty about the presidential election
continued to weigh on investors' minds and ahead of the monthly
employment data.
* Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S.
presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump is tightening, after Clinton had until
recently been thought to have a clear lead.
* The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as
the status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead
over Trump.
* However, several swing states that the Republican
challenger must win have shifted from favoring Clinton to
toss-ups, offering Trump a possible route to victory.
* Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 175,000 jobs last
month after rising 156,000 in September, according to a Reuters
survey of economists. The unemployment rate is expected to fall
by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 percent.
* The report, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), follows
last week's data that showed an acceleration in economic growth
in the third quarter. But economists see little impact from the
report on an increasingly bitter and divisive election
campaign.
* The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on
Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial
crisis.
* The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term
investor anxiety, also climbed to its highest level in more than
four months on Thursday.
* The dollar inched up from a four-week low on Friday
but was on track for its worst week in 12, pressured by worries
that Donald Trump could win next week's U.S. presidential
election.
* Oil prices were on course for their sixth straight day of
falls, dragged lower by a surge in U.S. crude inventories, timid
demand and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate
output cuts.
* Starbucks shares were up 1.5 percent at $52.55 in
premarket trading, a day after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly results.
* Monster Beverage fell 6.6 percent to $131.0 after
a host of brokerages cut their price targets on the energy drink
maker's stock following its quarterly result.
* GoPro slumped 19.2 percent to $9.65 after the
wearable camera maker's forecast for the key holiday quarter
missed analysts' estimates.
* FireEye jumped 14.4 percent to $12.60 after the
cybersecurity firm reported a higher-than-expected rise in
quarterly revenue.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 130,564 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.06
percent, on volume of 20,713 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 25,058 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)