* S&P posts longest losing streak since 2008
* 161,000 jobs added in October vs est. 175,000
* Unemployment rate falls to 4.9 pct from 5.0 pct
* GoPro slumps after disappointing forecast
* Futures up: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 4 Wall Street looked set to open little
changed on Friday as uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election continued to weigh on investors' minds.
Data showing a strong pace of hiring in October had little
impact on stock index futures ahead of the opening.
Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential
race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald
Trump is tightening, after Clinton had until recently been
thought to have a clear lead.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as the
status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over
Trump.
However, several swing states that the Republican challenger
must win have shifted from favoring Clinton to toss-ups,
offering Trump a possible route to victory.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last month, below
the 175,000 additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent and
average hourly earnings increased 0.4 percent in October after
advancing 0.3 percent in September.
"It's a good employment report on balance. The number was
very close to the consensus that helped the market not react too
much," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
"The big deciding factor will be whatever uncertainty there
is around the election and what impact that has on the financial
markets."
Though the U.S. central bank is expected to increase
borrowing costs next month, that decision will likely depend on
the outcome of Tuesday's election.
Traders are pricing in a 76.3 percent chance for a December
rate hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 225,964 contracts traded at 8:59 a.m. ET (1259 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.09 percent,
on volume of 32,542 contracts.
Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with
38,166 contracts changing hands.
The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday,
its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term
investor anxiety, also climbed to its highest level in more than
four months on Thursday.
Oil prices were on course for their sixth straight day of
fall, dragged lower by a surge in U.S. crude inventories, timid
demand and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate
output cuts.
Starbucks shares were up 1.4 percent at $52.50 in
premarket trading, a day after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly results.
GoPro slumped 17.8 percent to $9.81 after the
wearable camera maker's forecast for the key holiday quarter
missed analysts' estimates.
FireEye jumped 15.5 percent to $12.72 after the
cybersecurity firm reported a higher-than-expected rise in
quarterly revenue.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)