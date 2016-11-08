Nov 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as Americans headed to vote for their next president, with the odds in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,239.26.

The S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,127.6.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.92 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,156.25. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)