Nov 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump was elected 45th U.S. president, defeating heavily favored Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.55 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,307.19, the S&P 500 was down 10.84 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,128.72 and the Nasdaq composite was down 41.65 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,151.84. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)