China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
Nov 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump was elected 45th U.S. president, defeating heavily favored Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.55 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,307.19, the S&P 500 was down 10.84 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,128.72 and the Nasdaq composite was down 41.65 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,151.84. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.