US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.26 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,775.62, the S&P 500 was down 5.46 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,162.02 and the Nasdaq composite was down 17.97 points, or 0.35 percent, at 5,190.83. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: