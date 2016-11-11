Nov 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.26 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,775.62, the S&P 500 was down 5.46 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,162.02 and the Nasdaq composite was down 17.97 points, or 0.35 percent, at 5,190.83. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)