* Harman soars after Samsung's $8 bln takeover offer
* Dollar index touches 11-month high
* Mentor Graphics jumps after Siemens deal
* Dow up 0.23 pct S&P up 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 14 The Dow Jones Industrial average opened
at a record high on Monday, driven by financial stocks, after
the index capped off its best week since 2011 following Donald
Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Since Trump's triumph last Tuesday, investors have been
betting on his campaign promises to simplify regulation in the
health and financial sectors and boost spending on
infrastructure.
The financial index rose 2.18 percent to its highest
level since 2008. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
provided the biggest boost to both the S&P 500 and the Dow.
The Nasdaq Composite was little changed, weighed down by
tech giants Apple, Facebook and Microsoft
.
Stock markets around the world were affected by a continued
selloff in the global bond market as investors looked for more
clarity regarding Trump's policies.
The risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget
deficits if Trump goes on a spending binge sent yields on U.S.
Treasury and other benchmark global bonds higher. The dollar
index surged to an 11-month high.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.30 percent,
while 30-year paper shot above 3 percent.
"The bond market could subject the Trump rally to a halt,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
"The prospect of higher inflation due to higher fiscal
spending under the Trump administration has caused bonds to sell
off and while higher inflation is good for the U.S. economy in
the long run, it is seen as a negative factor in the short term
because this market is used to near zero interest rates."
At 9:45 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 44.14 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,891.8.
The S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.1 percent, at
2,166.68.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.67 points, or 0.01
percent, at 5,236.44.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index's 0.93 percent fall leading the
decliners.
A host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to
make appearances on Monday, including Dallas Fed President Rob
Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco
Fed President John Williams.
The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates
at its December meeting, with traders pricing in an 81 percent
chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic
growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in
interest rates.
Oil prices were at around three-month lows as the prospect
of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed
chances that OPEC would reach a deal to cut output.
Harman International rose 25.5 percent to $109.99
after Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion
deal to buy the company.
Mentor Graphics surged as much as 18.9 percent to a
record high of $36.50 after Siemens agreed to buy the
company in a $4.5 billion deal.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,503
to 1,281. On the Nasdaq, 1,654 issues rose and 822 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 65 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 291 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)