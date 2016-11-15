* Microsoft, Amazon, Apple boost S&P, Nasdaq

* U.S. airlines rise after Buffett's Berkshire buys stake

* Oil prices jump 3 pct

* October U.S. retail sales rise more than expected

* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to open)

By Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan

Nov 15 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in tech stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial average fell after rising for six straight days.

The S&P technology sector, which had fallen about 3 percent since the election, rose 1.07 percent.

Microsoft's 1.31 percent rise gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Dow, followed by Amazon and Apple.

Both indexes had rallied in the past week since the shock victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. election on expectations of higher fiscal spending and lower regulations.

However, investors remain uncertain about Trump's policies and are also keeping an eye on key appointments in his administration.

Expectations Trump's administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have boosted the dollar and driven bond yields higher.

The dollar slipped from an 11-month high, pausing for breath after rallying almost 3 percent since Trump's win.

"We're sort of poised for a little bit of a pullback here as people reassess what the new administration is likely to accomplish," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The uncertainty is going to hang over the markets for a while. So we may see a lot of this back and forth."

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.16 points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,813.53, the S&P 500 was up 2.46 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,166.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.08 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,242.48.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy index's 1.65 percent rise leading the advancers.

The financial index, which rose more than 10 percent since the election, fell 1.42 percent as traders cashed in profits.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent, bouncing back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production to reduce a supply glut.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales increased 0.8 percent last month, above the 0.6 percent increase forecast by economists.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday only "significant negative news" could derail the Fed's high expectations for raising U.S. interest rates next month.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next meeting in December. Traders have priced in an 86 percent chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Home Depot fell 2.1 percent to $125.13 after the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported third-quarter results.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Continental Holdings were up between 0.4 percent and 5.5 percent, a day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought shares in the airlines.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,630 to 1,158. On the Nasdaq, 1,337 issues fell and 1,055 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and nine new lows. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)