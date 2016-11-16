Nov 16 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday - a day after the Dow closed higher for the seventh session in a row following Donald Trump's election win - as investors braced for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.78 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,873.28.

The S&P 500 lost 5.42 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,174.97.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,254.44. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)