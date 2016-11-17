Nov 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, a day after the Dow broke a seven-day rally, as investors await a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to 18,863.41, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 points, or -0 percent, to 2,176.84 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.98 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,288.61. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)