* Futures down: Dow 12 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 0.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday, with the S&P and Dow close to their record
highs, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sent a
strong signal that interest rates would be increased next month.
* The Fed could raise rates "relatively soon", Yellen said
in a congressional testimony on Thursday, adding that she would
serve out her term.
* Traders are pricing in an 83 percent chance of a December
move, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* The S&P 500 index rose to within a hair of its record high
on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost from bets on higher rates
and consumer discretionary stocks were helped by economic data
and earnings.
* All three major indexes were on track to end the week
higher.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is leaning towards
supporting an interest rate increase in December and argued on
Friday that the real question now is the Fed's rate path in
2017.
* U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election last week as
his proposals to increase infrastructure spending and reduce
taxes are seen benefiting the economy.
* The rally took a breather this week as investors seek more
clarity regarding Trump's policies and his campaign promises.
* Investors will also keep an eye on comments from a host of
Fed speakers scheduled to make appearances on Friday including
Kansas City Fed President Esther George and New York Fed head
William Dudley.
* Brent crude oil prices were headed for their first weekly
gain in five on Friday buoyed by renewed hopes that OPEC might
agree to production cuts, but a stronger U.S. dollar capped
gains.
* The dollar powered to its highest levels since 2003
against a basket of currencies.
* Gap fell 8.6 percent to $28.05 in premarket
trading after the apparel chain said it would shut more stores
than forecast previously and that it expected a further drop in
traffic during the crucial holiday shopping season.
* Salesforce.com rose 6.2 percent to $79.87, a day
after it forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts'
estimates.
* SolarCity was up 2.8 percent at $20.97 after
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won approval from the electric
luxury automaker's shareholders for an acquisition of the solar
energy system installer in which he is the largest shareholder.
Tesla edged up 0.7 percent to $189.90.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET (1204 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.1
percent, with 118,555 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.02
percent, on volume of 19,036 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 20,189 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)