Nov 22 The three main U.S. stocks indexes opened at record levels on Tuesday as the post-election rally continued, with investors buying into a market primed to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.64 points, or 0.27 percent, at 19,007.33.

The S&P 500 was up 5.06 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,203.24.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 20.11 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,388.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)