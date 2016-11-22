Nov 22 The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday ticked above the 19,000 mark for the first time ever as Wall Street continued to rally, with investors buying into a market primed to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

The Dow hit a high of 19,013.12 shortly after the open. At 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT) the index was up 33.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,990.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)