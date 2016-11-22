US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Nov 22 The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday ticked above the 19,000 mark for the first time ever as Wall Street continued to rally, with investors buying into a market primed to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.
The Dow hit a high of 19,013.12 shortly after the open. At 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT) the index was up 33.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,990.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)