* Futures down: Dow 6 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 23 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday, a day after the post-election rally
powered the Dow past the 19,000 mark as investors bet that the
next U.S. government's policies would be more market friendly.
* Investors are also waiting for the Federal Reserve to
release the minutes of its November meeting that is likely to
reinforce a plan to raise interest rates next month. Traders
have priced in an 87 percent chance of a hike on Dec. 14,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Analysts say President-elect Donald Trump's planned
policies would boost inflation, helping the Fed move closer to
raising interest rates.
* Investors will also get a glimpse of U.S. economic health
from a raft of data, including reports expected to show a jump
in orders for durable goods in October and a slight rise in
jobless claims last week. The reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT).
* Wall Street inched up enough on Tuesday to push its three
main indexes to intraday highs and also close at record levels
for the second straight day as Trump's win prompted investors to
pump money into the market.
* However, trading volumes were below their 20-day average
and are likely to remain subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day
holiday on Thursday and an early market close on Black Friday.
* Healthcare and financial stocks have especially benefited
on hopes that Trump would simplify regulations in these
industries. The promise of higher spending on infrastructure and
defense have made industrials stocks more attractive.
* Shares of Eli Lilly plunged 14.8 percent premarket
after the company said it would stop developing its Alzheimer's
drug following a trial failure.
** Other companies developing Alzheimer's drugs also fell.
Biogen dropped 10 percent, while Axovant
tumbled 17.3 percent.
* Urban Outfitter sank 10.6 percent to $34.87 after
the apparel maker's comparable sales missed analysts' estimates.
* Deere soared 10.9 percent to $102 after the farm
equipment maker's quarterly sales handily beat expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 18,627 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.06
percent, with 81,722 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 10,035 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)